U.S. Senator Jon Tester responds to death threats made by Kalispell man

KALISPELL – MTN News caught up with U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) during a Friday event in Kalispell.

We asked if he had a response to the death threats he received from a Kalispell man left on his voicemail back in January.

Kevin Patrick Smith has pleaded not guilty to two counts of threats to injure and murder a United States Senator.

In the indictment, prosecutors say that on Jan. 30 Smith made numerous threatening calls to Sen. Tester by phone, leaving voicemails at his Kalispell office.

Smith acknowledged in the recording that he threatened Sen. Tester and that such threats were "on purpose".

“It’s in the courts, it will work its way through the courts, and you know that’s the way it should happen,” Sen. Tester said on Friday.

Smith's jury trial is scheduled for April 24 in U.S. District Court in Missoula.