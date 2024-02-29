U.S Attorney talks about busting meth traffickers in Park County

LIVINGSTON — On Feb. 28, 2024, law enforcement representatives gathered in Livingston to speak on the conviction of two individuals trafficking meth into Montana.

Among them were U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich, MRDTF Commander Nate Kamerman, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler, and ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers.

“Due to extraordinary multi-agency investigative work, we have successfully dismantled a drug ring that brought large quantities of methamphetamine from Idaho to Livingston for redistribution,” said Laslovich.

In 2020, law enforcement learned that defendants Oscar Nevarez and James Murrieta were trafficking meth from Idaho back to their residence in Park County, using local dealers and addicts to re-distribute the drugs.

Officials say Murrieta also sold drugs to undercover officers in Bozeman and Belgrade.

The ATF, Park County Sheriff's Office, and Missouri River Drug Task Force joined efforts as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, leading to the defendants’ convictions, as well as additional drug and gun-related charges against other Park County residents.

