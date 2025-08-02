Tracing Shadows: Anaconda shooting suspect's brother convicted in Dec. 2000 stabbing death

BOZEMAN — MTN News confirmed on Saturday that the suspect in the Anaconda bar murders is related to William Brown, a convicted murderer who has been serving a life sentence for the past 23 years for stabbing a man to death in Anaconda 24 years ago.

William Brown was sentenced to 110 years for deliberate homicide in 2002 following a violent altercation that occurred in Anaconda on December 18, 2000.

According to charging documents, the confrontation arose over an alleged relationship involving Brown's wife, during which he stabbed a man with a knife.

William Brown was also sentenced to an additional 10 years for the use of a deadly weapon.

Currently, William Brown is serving his life sentence at a correctional center in Arizona.

Michael Brown - the suspect in the deadly shooting of four people in Anaconda on Friday morning - is still at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Brown is advised to call 911 immediately, or call if they have any information regarding his location.

ANACONDA SHOOTINGS - WHAT WE KNOW: