Tipis stolen from two Great Falls schools (video)

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is asking if anyone can identify two people who reportedly stole items from two schools in Great Falls. The agency said that on Monday, September 29, 2025, between 2:00 and 2:20 AM, the tipi/lodges at Chief Joseph Elementary School and Loy Elementary School were stolen.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Two tipis stolen from Great Falls schools

The GFPD said the two suspects appear to be a male and female, but "they've gone to such effort to conceal their identities, it's hard to tell."

The tipi/lodges are both stamped "Property of Great Falls Public Schools."

If you have any information about who committed these crimes, or where the tipi/lodges are now, you're asked to call School Resource Officer Stadel at 406-268-6517, send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page, or go to P3TIPS.COM. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Jordan Lankford, GFPS Indigenous Education for All instructional coach, said in the news release: "The tipi/lodges are purchased by the GFPS Indigenous Education Department and are quite expensive. The tipi/lodges are set up at all 21 school buildings for the students' education and the enjoyment of our community. A lot of effort and hard work goes in to ensuring all of the buildings have the tipi/lodges. Throughout the fall months, all GFPS students learn about the tipi/lodges and the distinct cultural heritages of our American Indian community. These thefts definitely impact the students' ability to learn, it's disheartening to experience and certainly not a victimless crime."

