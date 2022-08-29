Teen boy from Butte dies after synthetic drug overdose, four other teens hospitalized

BUTTE — A 17-year-old boy died and four other teens were hospitalized after overdosing on synthetic drugs last week in Jefferson County.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester reports the group of teens ingested a synthetic amphetamine commonly called Molly and two other psychedelic drugs while at Delmoe Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

The 17-year-old boy was first transported to St. James HealthCare in Butte, then to another hospital where he died on Friday, according to the sheriff.

The four other boys, who are between the ages of 15 and 16, have been treated and released from the Butte hospital.

Lester said all five teens are from Butte.

The sheriff reports police normally don’t see overdose deaths associated with these types of drugs. Investigators are awaiting a toxicology test on all the victims from Montana State Crime Lab and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Brian Sullivan at (406) 497-1173.