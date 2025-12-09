Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect in York standoff deemed unfit for trial at this point

Court News 1280x720.png
MTN NEWS
Court News 1280x720.png
Posted

HELENA — A judge has ruled that David Darrow Russo, accused of pointing a firearm at law enforcement outside of York in November, which led to a multi-hour standoff, will need an evaluation at the State Hospital and treatment before the case can proceed.

Suspect in York-area incident unfit for trial

Last month, Russo, 45 years old, was arrested on three felony counts of assault and one felony count of theft.

Russo is accused of arguing with law enforcement on Owl Road north of York and pointing a loaded gun at the officers, leading to SWAT being deployed.

Since his arrest, jail and court staff have had difficulties interacting with Russo, and a mental health evaluation was ordered.

A doctor assigned to the case found Russo mentally unfit at this time to proceed to trial.

TRENDING NEWS
Montana's Heritage Muzzleloader Hunt brings history to life Avalanche danger in Bridgers; several slides reported Griz football playoff tickets going on sale in Missoula Montana teen returns home after Wyoming Highway Patrol rescue

With that finding, the court ordered that all proceedings be suspended and that Russo be committed to the Montana State Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

While at the state hospital, an individualized treatment plan will be developed to assist Russo in gaining fitness to proceed.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services will file its report on Russo’s status by January 30, 2026.

A “not guilty plea” has been entered on Russo’s behalf for the time being, which is common in any criminal case in district court, and a status hearing is scheduled for February.

In November, Russo’s bail was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader