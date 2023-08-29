Suspect in two shooting deaths in Superior has been arrested

Authorities report that a man arrested early Monday west of Lolo is the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead in Superior.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at the Four Aces Bar & Casino in Superior at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The man suspected in the shooting then fled the scene in an SUV with Washington license plates.

The suspect — whose name has not yet been released — was arrested at 12:25 a.m. on Monday in the area of Graves Creek Road and Petty Creek Road.

He was then taken to the Missoula County Detention Center

The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Savage Benson and 43-year-old Logan Gardner, both of Superior.

The suspect has been identified as Kraig Bensen.

We will update you when we get more information.

(1st REPORT, 12:39 pm) A suspect being sought by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody early Monday morning west of Lolo.

MTN News

Area law enforcement agencies were notified late Sunday evening to be on the lookout for a middle-aged man, driving a dark-colored Tahoe, who had left the Superior area.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith says that just before 11 p.m., Missoula 911 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle matching the description driving erratically on U.S. Highway 12.

MTN News

Law enforcement located the vehicle in the area of Graves Creek Road and Petty Creek Road and the man was taken into custody without incident at 12:25 a.m., according to Smith.

He was taken to Missoula County Detention Facility.

“Missoula County Sheriff’s Office appreciates and recognizes the coordination of all responding agencies including, Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula Police Department, MESI, Missoula 911, Frenchtown Fire, and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation” a news release states.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation — assisted by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office detectives — are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further information is being released at this time.