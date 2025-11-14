YORK — NEAR YORK — There was a heavy law enforcement presence near Owl Gulch Road on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a disabled vehicle that appeared to be stuck near Owl Creek around 7:30 a.m.

Suspect in custody after SWAT deployed to incident near York

The vehicle was possibly one that had been stolen in a previously-reported case.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said a 45-year-old man pointed a firearm at them.

They called in the joint Lewis & Clark County and Helena Police Department SWAT team for support, and the Montana Highway Patrol also responded.

According to law enforcement, the man did not obey commands, so flash bangs were deployed.

They also used gas and less-lethal rounds.

A Helena police K-9 was also used, detaining the suspect just before 1 p.m.

Officials say the man is in custody and there is no threat to the public; the name of the man has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

