Suspect in custody after standoff with law enforcement in Superior

SUPERIOR — An incident in Superior on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, prompted a large response from law enforcement officers.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says several people called 911 shortly before 8:30 p.m. stating that gunshots had been fired near the post office in Superior.

Mineral County Sheriff's Office deputies along with the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the area and found a man who was asking for help.

Sheriff Funke says that after talking with the person, deputies determined he was the person who had fired numerous gunshots in the area.

The man told law enforcement that he was armed with several guns before going back inside a motorhome and barricading himself inside.

Sheriff Funke says that because of the risk to the public, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team was requested to come to the scene.

However, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without incident before the team arrived from Missoula.

Deputies were granted a warrant to search the man's motorhome and the scene was processed.

Sheriff Funke says the incident is still being investigated.

The man is being held at the Mineral County Detention Facility; there is no word at this point on whether charges will be filed.

"Thank you to all responding and assisting agencies: Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula County, Missoula City, Superior Fire and Superior EMS," Sheriff Funke stated in a news release.