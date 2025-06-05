Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The alleged theft of a vehicle led to a high-speed chase in Great Falls resulting in a collision on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

A Cascade County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of the stolen vehicle at about 4:53 p.m., along US Highway 89 just east of 57th Street leading to the chase, which eventually also included officers with the Great Falls Police Department.

Jakki Baroch Officers responding to 'serious incident' in Great Falls (June 4, 2025)

A short time later, the suspect vehicle reportedly crashed into at least one vehicle at the intersection of Second Avenue North and 38th Street.

The suspect was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the collision, and has been taken to Benefis Health System for treatment of his injuries; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed, but he was seen sitting up at the scene.

A police spokesman said that the two people in the other vehicle sustained relatively minor injuries. No officers were injured.

MTN News Officers responding to 'serious incident' in Great Falls (June 4, 2025)

We have received unconfirmed reports that the suspect may have fired a gun at some point during the chase; authorities have not confirmed whether that is true or not.

No other details have been released at this point.

The Division of Criminal Investigation — part of the Montana Department of Justice — is assisting with the investigation.

We will update you when we get more information.

(1st REPORT, 5:14 pm) Officers with the Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff's Office are responding to a "serious incident" in Great Falls.

The activity is at the intersection of Second Avenue North and 38th Street, near a Loaf 'N Jug convenience store.

We do not yet know if anyone has been seriously injured, but a person at the scene told KRTV an ambulance is leaving the area escorted by a law enforcement vehicle.

Billy Rosten Officers responding to 'serious incident' in Great Falls (June 4, 2025)

Neither agency has released details of the incident at this point.

People are advised to avoid the area if possible until further notice.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will update you as we get more information.

