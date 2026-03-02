Suspect facing homicide charge in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News on Monday that 25-year-old Dylan Olson has been charged with deliberate homicide after a shooting left one man dead Saturday night in Hungry Horse.

Heino said 30-year-old David Bollman of Flathead County died from a gunshot wound to the chest at around 7 p.m. Saturday night near the 100 block of Main Street in Hungry Horse.

Courtesy - Flathead County Detention Center Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that 25-year-old Dylan Olson has been charged with Deliberate Homicide after a shooting left one-man dead Saturday night in Hungry Horse.

Heino said Olson was interviewed at the scene and detained on suspicion of deliberate homicide.

He said the motive for the shooting is still being investigated and that Bollman’s body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab.