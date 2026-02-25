David Carl Simpkins is facing eight felony charges, each alleging he sexually abused children over the past two decades.

Court documents claim that Simpkins abused several children, with the first alleged incident connected to the charges dating back to 2005. Court documents also mention allegations of abuse stretching back more than 40 years.

Suspect faces charges alleging child sexual abuse in East Helena

In September 2025, child welfare investigators reported concerning behavior they had discovered to the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies interviewed about a dozen individuals about the alleged abuse. Victims described alleged sexual acts Simpkins committed against them, inappropriate pictures he took, and being shown pornography.

MTN News confirmed that Simpkins operated a daycare service in East Helena called "Papa's Day Care." The business license expired in March 2024.

In an effort to protect the victims' identities, we are not reporting all the details of the case.

Judge Mike Swingley set bail for Simpkins at $150,000.

Simpkins, 68 years old, is scheduled to be arraigned in District Court on Tuesday, March 17.