Suspect charged with vehicular homicide after East Helena crash

HELENA — A motorcyclist died in East Helena on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and Paul Michael Bushnell has been arrested for allegedly causing the death while drunk.

Bushnell, 46 years old, made his initial appearance in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court on Friday before Judge Mark Piskolich.

Bushnell is facing one count of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence.

According to court documents, Bushnell was driving his vehicle on Fourth Street after leaving the Town Pump and attempted to make a left turn eastbound onto West Riggs Street.

The investigating Montana Highway Patrol Trooper stated in their report that Bushnell’s vehicle then collided with a motorcycle that was northbound on Fourth Street. The trooper noted the motorcyclist had the right-of-way.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The trooper noted that when they interacted with Bushnell, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol, and alleged that Bushnell admitted to drinking at the Town Pump in the hours before the collision.

Bushnell is accused of refusing a preliminary breath test or a blood sample. A warrant was obtained, and a blood sample was taken; results have not yet been released.

Judge Piskolich set Bushnell’s bail at $100,000. His arraignment in state district court is scheduled for April 7, 2026.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died, pending notification of family members.

