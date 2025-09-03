Suspect charged with killing 4 people in Anaconda enters plea

BUTTE — Michael Brown, charged for the shooting deaths of four people at the Owl Bar in Anaconda on August 1, 2025, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, September 3.
Brown is accused of entering the bar and shooting bartender Nancy Kelly and customers David Leach, Daniel Baillie, and Tony Palm.
A week-long manhunt followed, and Brown was arrested by authorities in a trailer just west of Anaconda on August 8.
Brown entered his plea on Wednesday via Zoom from the Butte Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Jeffrey Dahood.
Owl Bar reopens after deadly shootings - watch:
He remains in custody in the Butte Detention Center pending trial.
Brown's bail had been set at $2 million, but he now is being held without bond.
He is charged with four counts of deliberate homicide, one count of attempted arson, theft, and fleeing from police, according to the unsealed court documents released earlier this week.
The owner of the Owl Bar told MTN News that Brown tried to ignite an improvised explosive device inside the bar, but it did not go off.
The trial is scheduled to begin on January 12, 2026.
TIMELINE OF EVENTS - WATCH:
OVERVIEW
- WHAT: A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died
- WHERE: The Owl Bar in Anaconda
- WHEN: At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1
- SUSPECT: 45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda
- VICTIMS: Nancy Kelley, 64; Daniel Baillie, 59; David Leach, 70; Tony Palm, 74
- MOTIVE: Unknown
- STATUS: Brown was arrested on Friday, August 8