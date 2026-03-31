Suspect charged with arson for fire near Canyon Ferry

HELENA — Leo Henry Croteau, age 43, has been charged with felony arson in connection with a structure fire near Canyon Ferry on Friday, March 27, 2026.

At around 4:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Fire and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 8100 block of Mayflower Road for a structure fire.

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Court documents say Croteau met with deputies when they arrived and allegedly admitted to starting the fire and asked to be arrested.

Documents further allege that he has been dealing with mental health concerns.

During the hearing on Monday, Croteau requested that no bail be set, and that he remain in jail.

Judge Mark Piskolich informed Croteau that under the law, he has a right to “reasonable” bail, and set the amount at $20,000.

He will be arraigned in district court on April 21, 2026.

