Suspect charged for the crash deaths of two teens in Billings

BILLINGS — Kai Taylor Redstar has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of criminal endangerment in connection with the deaths of two sisters in a one-vehicle crash on East Airport Road nearly a year ago.

Redstar, 23 years old, was arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Suspect charged for the crash deaths of Billings sisters

According to charging documents filed April 29 by Deputy County Attorney Victoria Callender, Redstar was driving a Dodge Durango early on May 7, 2025, when she lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

The two sisters, Alicia Half, age 16, and Alexia Half, age 18, both Billings residents, were thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Upon arriving at the crash scene, police said they found Redstar hysterically yelling at one of the sisters to wake up, according to the charging document. An officer allegedly smelled alcohol on her breath, and she had bloodshot eyes, according to charging documents.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old man, was taken to a Billings hospital for treatment for back pain.

Redstar agreed to provide a blood sample, and her blood-alcohol content was 0.182 percent, more than double the legal limit for driving in Montana, according to charging documents.

She told police she had consumed about two-thirds of a bottle of R&R whiskey before driving. Police also found empty bottles of alcohol in and around the vehicle.

Redstar also said she believed her speed was between 35 and 45 miles per hour, but police believed she was likely going at least 55.

Following autopsies, investigators determined Alicia and Alexia Half both died of blunt force trauma from the crash.

