Suspect arrested in connection with Choteau apartment building fire

GREAT FALLS — Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten says that Dennis Jackson has been arrested in connection with last month's fire at the Gunther apartment building in Choteau.

According to the Sheriff, Jackson reportedly tampered with a propane tank and then lit a flame, leading to the explosion and fire that destroyed the building.

The fire resulted in two residents being treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation, displaced all of the residents of the building, and claimed the life of a dog.

The investigation was done by the Montana State Fire Marshal and a private investigator from an insurance agency.

Jackson, 55 years old, is facing charges of arson and criminal endangerment, and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday; we will update you as we get more information.

Steve Dogiakos, president of the Choteau Chamber of Commerce, created a GoFundMe account so people can donate to help with recovery efforts. The account page notes: "Opportunity Bank has set up a donation account and is matching the first $2,500 donated and Neighbors Helping Neighbors will match the second $2,500 to help these displaced members of our community." Click here if you would like to help .

