Suspect arrested after high-speed chase

HELENA — Nineteen-year-old Bryce Sutton is facing felony criminal endangerment and felony aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer, along with several misdemeanors, after he reportedly led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Authorities say Sutton was driving on a suspended license and reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

The chase started on U.S. Highway 12, then moved through a residential neighborhood in East Helena, before Sutton lost control on I-15 in Jefferson County.

He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.