Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect arrested after high-speed chase

Crime Watch
MTN News
Crime Watch
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — Nineteen-year-old Bryce Sutton is facing felony criminal endangerment and felony aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer, along with several misdemeanors, after he reportedly led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase over the weekend.

Authorities say Sutton was driving on a suspended license and reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

The chase started on U.S. Highway 12, then moved through a residential neighborhood in East Helena, before Sutton lost control on I-15 in Jefferson County.

He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

TRENDING NEWS
Lewis & Clark Humane Society encourages people to adopt senior cats Helena Family YMCA solicits community support Helena Capital boys top Billings Skyview; Senior beats Helena Toys For Tots begins distribution in Helena

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader