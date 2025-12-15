Suspect arrested after 2 people were stabbed in Malta

GREAT FALLS — Two people were stabbed on Friday, December 12, 2025, in Phillips County, and a suspect has been arrested.

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at about 10:30 p.m. at the Cedar View apartments in Malta.

Deputies located all of the people involved and it was discovered that two males had sustained lacerations and stab wounds.

After medical evaluation, the injuries were determined not to be life threatening, and the males were later released from the hospital after receiving treatment.

A male subject was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated burglary in connection to the incident.

The resulting investigation determined that this incident was isolated to the parties involved, and that there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released.