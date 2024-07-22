Stabbing suspect dies after being shot in Mineral County

FISH CREEK — A suspect in a reported stabbing and kidnapping died after being shot by a officer on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Mineral County.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. in the Fish Creek area.

The person who was killed had been involved in a stabbing and kidnapping, according to a social media post.

The shooting happened when the suspect came out of a heavily wooded area with a hostage and a weapon.

The suspect refused to obey commands from law enforcement and was shot.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations, Missoula County Sheriff's Office detectives, and a Missoula Police Department detective were called to process the scene.

No other details have been released at this point, including the name of the suspect.

We will update you if we get more information.