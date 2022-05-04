Sheriff: Fatal Bridger casino fire now being investigated as homicide

Authorities in Carbon County are investigating the deaths of two people found dead after a fire last month at Honest Tom's Casino as a joint homicide, Sheriff Josh McQuillian said Wednesday.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation, and McQuillan said law enforcement does not believe any ongoing threat to the community exists.

On April 20, fire and law enforcement responded to a report of a fire at the casino and discovered the bodies of Marla Murray, 71, and John Ahles, 33.

Murray was the lone employee on shift, and Ahles was an employee but not working at the time.

Autopsies were conducted in Billings, but the results have not been released.