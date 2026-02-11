Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Repeat sex offender sentenced for child sexual abuse material in Gallatin County

Aaron Allen Brown was caught trading illegal images through encrypted app
Screenshot 2026-02-11 at 2.18.48 PM.png
MT Conweb
Aaron Allen Brown sentenced for possessing child sexual abuse material in Gallatin County. He was previously convicted in 2011.
Screenshot 2026-02-11 at 2.18.48 PM.png
Posted

BOZEMAN — Aaron Allen Brown was sentenced in Gallatin County District Court this week after being caught with numerous images and videos showing adult males raping elementary-aged girls.

Police say Brown was trading this illegal material through encrypted messaging apps. A search warrant executed by the Belgrade Police Department allowed investigators to find that he was having graphic conversations about raping children and babies.

This isn't Brown's first offense. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to raping a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old when he was 20. He was serving a suspended sentence for those crimes when he committed this new offense.

Judge Rienne McElyea gave Brown 10 years for the child abuse material conviction. She also revoked his suspended sentence, adding 20 more years to his prison time.

Brown is now classified as a Level 3 sex offender. He'll have to complete sex offender treatment in prison. When he gets out, he'll be on the sex offender registry for life.

County Attorney Audrey Cromwell said week that possessing child sexual abuse material perpetuates the abuse of real children. She says her office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases to protect the community.

In a release, Cromwell stated, “This defendant’s conduct demonstrates a disgusting and dangerous sexual interest in children. Possessing child sexual abuse material perpetuates the abuse of real children and causes lifelong harm.”

Brown will serve his sentence at Montana State Prison.

TRENDING
Butte woman sentenced for deadly hit-and-run Closing: The Pit Stop in Black Eagle; Maria's in Great Falls Cut Bank homicide victim has been identified Texas Roadhouse opens in Great Falls

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader