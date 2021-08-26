Parents file suit against Missoula schools over mask policy

MISSOULA — A group is filing suit against Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) and other area school districts regarding the mask use policy for students.

MTN News confirmed Thursday that Stand Up Montana, a group that has been outspoken against face mask use, and Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades, are filing the suit.

The group is comprised of parents who say they have students enrolled in MCPS, according to the filing.

Documents filed into Missoula County District Court say at least one family unenrolled their students from school “due to the TRSD (Target Range School District) mask mandate.“

The Hellgate Elementary school district is also named in the complaint.

MCPS said they will not comment on any litigation at this time. We have reached out to Rhoades for comment and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Click here to read the court documents related to the suit.

Stand Up Montana also says that in light of the Bozeman school board meeting on Aug. 23, during which the board voted 7-1 in favor of masks, they are also preparing to file in Gallatin County against the Bozeman School Board.