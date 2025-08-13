Officer fires gun after nearly being hit by suspect in fleeing vehicle

A Billings police officer fired his weapon on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, after nearly being hit by a vehicle during an investigation.

Billings police said in a news release on Wednesday that the incident began at about 7:35 p.m. when officers and detectives with the department's Street Crimes Unit located a vehicle on Terry Avenue that had been reported stolen from Bozeman and had stolen plates.

The driver of the stolen vehicle reportedly had previously fled from officers.

Officers attempted to "pin" the vehicle from escaping again, and the stolen vehicle then struck a patrol vehicle and nearly hit one of the officers.

That officer, a 19-year veteran of the department, then "discharged his firearm."

A police spokeswoman later said the suspect was not hit by the gunfire and was not injured.

The suspect then fled and a chase ensued, ending in a ditch off King Avenue East near Sugar Avenue when the stolen vehicle came to a stop after being previously damaged during the encounter on Terry Avenue.

A 32-year-old Billings man, who police identified as Jaylen Medicinebull, was arrested and booked into the Yellowstone County jail on pending charges of assault on a police officer, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, criminal mischief, and DUI.

No officers were injured.