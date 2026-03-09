Negligent homicide charge filed against driver in fatal Billings crash

BILLINGS - A Billings man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit before crashing a vehicle south of Billings was in court Monday on an amended charge.

Hayden Michael Reyes, 22, appeared before Yellowstone County District Court Judge Mary Jane Knisely for arraignment on charges related to a Feb. 27 crash near the intersection of Blue Creek Road and Pryor Creek Road.

Reyes had previously been charged with three counts of felony criminal endangerment and one count of felony aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer.

Prosecutors amended one of the criminal endangerment charges to a more severe charge of negligent homicide following the death of a 16-year-old Laurel teen who was a passenger in the car driven by Reyes.

The judge ordered not guilty pleas entered on behalf of Reyes, who remains in the Yellowstone County jail on $75,000 bond. A June 8 trial has been scheduled.

Joshua Redman died in the hospital five days after he was seriously injured in the crash. Reyes and another passenger were also seriously injured.

Prosecutors allege Reyes was driving a 2012 Subaru Outback on Interstate 90 shortly after 1 a.m. when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed the vehicle traveling at 98 mph.

The driver fled when the trooper attempted a traffic stop, eventually fleeing south on Blue Creek Road and crashing at the intersection of Pryor Creek Road.

