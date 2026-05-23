Nearly 90 animals seized in Corvallis animal neglect investigation

MISSOULA — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday, May 22, 2026, that 87 animals — including dogs, cats, rats, and livestock — were removed from a home.

The investigation was initiated after reports of suspected neglect.

Several animals were placed into protective care at the Bitter Root Humane Association, the Humane Society of Western Montana, and The Wings Program.

The animals are receiving veterinary evaluation and care, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Due to many animals now filling the shelters, the BRHA and HSWM are unable to intake additional animals at this time.

The shelters are also open by appointment only.

The investigation into the animal neglect case continues with potential charges being reviewed in consultation with the Ravalli County Attorney's Office.

The shelters are unable to place any of the animals for adoption until the investigation concludes.