MSU student arrested for climbing on to the roof of Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

BOZEMAN — A 19-year-old Montana State University student was arrested over the weekend for criminal trespass after climbing onto the roof of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The student, who lives in campus housing, was arrested on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and issued a citation before being released at the scene, according to MSU University Police.

The name of the male student has not been released.

Officials submitted a policy violation notification for criminal trespass to the dean of students office, which could result in additional disciplinary action through the university's student conduct process.

The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse serves as MSU's primary indoor athletic facility and houses the university's basketball and volleyball programs.

