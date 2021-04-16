Montana Supreme Court rejects part of "stolen valor" sentencing for two men

GREAT FALLS — Greg Pinski, a former District Court judge in Great Falls, is sharing his reaction to the Montana Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a punishment he ordered for two men who lied about being military veterans.

In 2019, Ryan Morris and Troy Nelson lied to Pinski about being veterans in an effort to get lesser sentences for crimes they committed and subsequently be enrolled in Veterans Treatment Court.

Pinski ordered the men to do a number of things, including to stand at the Montana Veterans Memorial every Memorial Day while they’re under court supervision and wear a sign saying they lied and dishonored veterans.

Pinski told MTN News on Thursday: "I was disappointed that the Attorney General's Office didn't fight to keep this parole and probation condition in place. There was legal support for it.”

He said he would not hesitate to make the same order again.

Two men sentenced in Great Falls for "stolen valor"