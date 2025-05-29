Montana soldiers enter pleas after allegedly trespassing with helicopter

BIG TIMBER — Three soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, to misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to property in Big Timber on Wednesday afternoon.

Those charges were filed a few weeks ago by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP).

The charges are a result of an unusual case where they allegedly landed a Guard helicopter on private land and then stole elk antlers.

Michael Bray, Deni Draper, and Perry Woodland, along with their lawyers, appeared by Zoom in Sweet Grass County Justice Court on Wednesday.

“Stay in contact with your attorney weekly and keep working,” Judge Jessie Connolly, justice of the peace, told the three men. “Notify the court of your address changes, obey all laws, have no contact with the alleged victim or any witness.”

The FWP citations for each state, “Subject entered private property for purpose of antler retrieval."

"Subject landed military helicopter on private property” was added on Bray's citation.

Landowner Linda McMullen told MTN News that she was not home when neighbors noticed a Montana National Guard helicopter landing on her ranch in the Crazy Mountain foothills of Sweetgrass County.

The men allegedly took elk antlers from that land, but so far no charges have been filed related to theft.

“For misdemeanor criminal trespass, the maximum fine could be $500, maximum jail could be six months,” said Connolly.

Connelly also read a new law, House Bill 354, that Governor Greg Gianforte signed on May 5.

“If anyone is trespassing on property regardless of ownership, for hunting, fishing, trapping, or collecting or attempting to collect antlers, antler sheds, or animal horns, then their privileges to hunt, fish and trap in this state could be revoked for 24 months,” Connelly said.

But the judge says the law will not take effect until October 1 and it will not apply to Bray, Draper, and Woodland.

“I just thought it was important that they hear in the future what could be added to the penalty,” she said.

The judge ordered the three to come back to Sweet Grass County for fingerprinting before July 24, when they will have their next court appearance to determine what will happen next.

