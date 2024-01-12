Montana law enforcement war of jury duty scam

HELENA — Law enforcement agencies are warning Montanans about an increase in scam calls targeting residents.

According to officers, the scammers claim to be with a law enforcement agency saying the person missed jury duty.

The scammers demand money or say a warrant will be issued for the person they called.

Know that local law enforcement agencies will never call and demand payment over the phone.

If you have received a call like this, you are encouraged to hang up, look up the number of your police or sheriff’s department, and report the call.

