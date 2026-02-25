Montana hockey coach convicted of sexually assaulting boys has been sentenced

BUTTE — Jami Leslie James, a former youth hockey coach, was sentenced on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, for sexually assaulting three boys that he was coaching.

James, formerly of Columbia Falls, faced six felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent. He was accused of raping three boys under the age of 12 in Butte and Flathead County between 2019 and 2021. James had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In September of 2025, James was found guilty on all six counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The jury deliberated for about three hours.

The Montana Department of Justice said in a news release after his conviction:

Three survivors came forward alleging that Jami Leslie James, 50, sexually abused them at hockey camp. James, a former hockey coach, ran development skills camps across the state. In all three cases, the minors were between 8 and 9 years old and regularly attended James’ camps. One victim testified that James abused the youth under the guise of indicating he was taking the victim’s temperature. Another victim testified that James promised that the abuse would “make him fast” like the other players. The sexual abuse occurred in Flathead and Butte-Silver Bow Counties.

His defense attorney told the jury during the closing argument in September 2025 that the allegations against James are false, and the police did a poor investigation in this case.

“Law enforcement investigation is so bad you can’t even call it a pile of garbage, okay. You can’t call it a pile of garbage, because they did so little; there’s no garbage. The only thing you can call this investigation they did is an empty garbage can, because they did nothing,” said defense attorney Scott Hilderman.

The state told the jury to believe the testimony of the three young boys, who were participating in hockey camps run by James. Some of the boys alleged that James assaulted them in a hotel in Butte and also at camps in Flathead County.

Montana State Prosecutor Kelli Fivey said, “Don’t let those moments be lost on you. Those three kids told you that. Is there anything more embarrassing for a young man to do in a room full of people that they don’t know?”

James’ defense attacked the credibility of the accusers and told the jury the investigation into this case had too many holes.

James was sentenced to 100 years in prison each on six counts of sexual intercourse without consent in Butte District Court.

Half of the sentences will be served concurrently; James, 48 years old, will not be eligible for parole for at least 60 years.