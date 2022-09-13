Missoula PD searching for fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous

MISSOULA - Police in Missoula are searching for a fugitive who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says law enforcement is looking for Patrick James Cork.

Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement, according to a news release.

Missoula Police Department Patrick James Cork

Cork is a white male who is 6'4' tall and weighs 210 pounds with a muscular build. He has brown hair and black eyes.

MPD believes Cork is in possession of a handgun.

Anyone who sees Cork should not approach him and instead, call 9-1-1.