Missoula man faces charges including rape and prostitution of child

MISSOULA — Kolten Ronald Ewart is facing 13 charges, including two counts of rape, prostitution of a child, indecent exposure, and fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs.

Missoula man pleads not guilty to 13 charges including rape of a child

Ewart, 22 years old, made his initial court appearance the following charges on Monday, December 1, 2025, in Missoula District Court.



Count 1: Sexual Intercourse without Consent: On or about the 3rd day of February 2025, defendant knowingly had sexual intercourse with Erin Doe, less than 16 years old, without consent.

Count 2: Prostitution(With A Child): On or about the 3rd day of February 2025, defendant knowingly offered to engage in sexual intercourse with Erin Doe for compensation.

Count 3: Unlawful Transactions with Children: On or about the 3rd day of February 2025, the defendant knowingly sold or gave alcohol to Erin Doe.

Count 4: Sexual Intercourse without Consent: On or about the 1st day of October 2024 and in January 2025, Ewart knowingly had sexual intercourse with Sarah Doe without consent. At the time, Sarah Doe was less than 16 years old.

Count 5: Unlawful Transactions with Children: On or about the 1st day of October 2024 and in January 2025, defendant knowingly sold or gave alcoholic beverage to Erin Doe, who was less than 18 years old at the time of the offense.

Count 6: Sexual Assault-1st Offense: Between April 1st and May 6, 2025, defendant knowingly subjected Jane Doe to sexual contact without consent.

Count 7: Sexual Assault-2nd Offense: Between April 1st and May 6, 2025, defendant knowingly subjected Jane Doe to sexual contact without consent.

Count 8: Sexual Assault-3rd Offense: Between April 1st and May 6, 2025, defendant knowingly subjected Jane Doe to sexual contact without consent.

Count 9: Indecent Exposure-1st Offense: Between April 1st and May 6, 2025, defendant committed the offense of indecent exposure by knowingly exposing his genitals to Jane Doe.

Count 10: Indecent Exposure-2nd Offense: Between April 1st and May 6, 2025, defendant committed the offense of indecent exposure by knowingly exposing his genitals to Jane Doe.

Count 11: Fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs-1st Offense: Between April 1st and May 6, 2025 defendant knowingly attempted to obtain dangerous drug when he had Charlotte Doe feign health symptoms to First Care to obtain drugs on his behalf.

Count 12: Fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs-2nd Offense: Between April 1st and May 6, 2025 defendant knowingly attempted to obtain dangerous drug when he had Charlotte Doe feign health symptoms to Community Medical Center to obtain drugs on his behalf.

Count 13: Fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs-3rd Offense: Between April 1st and May 6, 2025 defendant knowingly attempted to obtain dangerous drug when he had Charlotte Doe feign health symptoms to St. Patrick Hospital to obtain drugs on his behalf.

If convicted on all 13 charges, Ewart faces up to 330 years in the Montana State Prison. He could also face a fine of up to $314,500.

Ewart pleaded not guilty to all of the charges on Tuesday, December 2.

Ewart was released to home arrest. He must submit to random drug tests, GPS monitoring, and probation officer visits.

He is scheduled to appear again in court on February 10, 2026.

