Masonic Lodge in Chinook damaged by arson

Blaine County Sheriff's Office
CHINOOK — The Masonic Lodge in Chinook was damaged by arson on December 25, 2025.

It happened at about 2:25 a.m. The suspect was dressed in dark clothing and possibly wearing a backpack and ran away toward Main Street.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Arson hits historic building in Chinook

Authorities says the suspect may have burns on their face/arms/upper body.

The cost of repairs is estimated at more than $25,000.

Masonic Lodge staff are offering a $500 reward for credible information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Deputy Brady Pleninger at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office 406-357-3260, or the Chinook Police Department at 406-357-3170.

