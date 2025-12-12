Man who pleaded guilty to fatal DUI crash in Flathead County found dead

Dal Segall, who pleaded guilty to killing one person and critically injuring another in a 2024 drunk driving crash near Bigfork, was found dead on Friday, December 12, 2025, after failing to appear for his sentencing.

State of Montana Attorney Ashley Frechette said Segall was found deceased in Missoula County.

Frechette told MTN News that Segall is suspected of dying by suicide, but law enforcement and the coroner’s office will conduct a formal investigation.

The crash happened on December 1, 2024, on Montana Highway 83 near Echo Lake Café. Segall is accused of passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone, causing the head-on collision.

Wyatt Potts, 33 years old, died at the crash scene. Three people were critically injured, including Potts' fiancée Teressa Brandt.

Segall had admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and drinking alcohol at the Garden Bar in Bigfork before driving.

Flathead County Judge Heidi Ulbricht initially issued a $1 million bench warrant on Friday for Segall's apprehension after he failed to appear for his sentencing at 9 a.m.

The court then took a recess and announced that law enforcement found Segall deceased at 10:30 a.m.

Segall had changed his plea in September to guilty on one count of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence and three felony counts of negligent vehicular assault.

Segall’s attorney and the State of Montana had reached a binding plea agreement recommending 60 years in the Montana State Prison, with 20 years suspended.

Two GoFundMe accounts were created following the crash — one raising money for Wyatt’s funeral expenses, and another funds for Teressa’s and Ashtyn’s medical expenses.

