HELENA — A man needed hospital treatment after being stabbed at the 100 block of S. Warren Street on Thursday.

Police responded to the area at around 10:30 p.m. that night for a report of an assault.

Man stabbed in downtown Helena, suspect in custody

Upon arrival, officers located an man who had been stabbed.

The man was treated for his wounds and is reported to be in stable condition.

At 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Helena Police located and apprehended a male suspect for the stabbing.

He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant related to the case without issue.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.