Man sentenced for stealing from Lewis & Clark center

(FEBRUARY 3, 2025) Roger Edward Hawkes of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, who stole items from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in 2024, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in a news release that Hawkes, 71 years old, was sentenced to nine months in prison, with U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston presiding.

Hawkes also pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of removing archeological resources.

The government alleged that Hawkes entered the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls on September 14, 2024, approached a table-top display entitled “Weapons of the Expedition Interpretation,” and stole two historic weapons.

The first is an authentic, antique, English, single-shot, black-powder Mortimer pistol, and the second is a knife in a leather, beaded sheath. Both items were made in the late 1700s or early 1800s.

Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls Artifacts stolen from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls

As Hawkes left the building with the stolen artifacts, video surveillance appeared to show him conceal both items up his sleeve.

The US Forest Service posted information about the theft on Facebook and received tips that Hawkes was selling knives at the Little Red Truck Cottage Market.

A witness confirmed Hawkes was in Great Falls on September 15 and 16, 2024, selling western items, including knives and antique pistols. Law enforcement officers were able to confirm Hawkes was at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center when the theft occurred.

Hawkes sold the stolen pistol to Cisco’s Gallery, and law enforcement officers recovered it on October 24, 2024.

Following his arrest on an unrelated matter, an FBI Task Force Officer interviewed Hawkes about the September 2024 theft. He initially denied any involvement, but later said the knife, which he thought was a replica, was in his storage unit. He allowed the FBI to enter the unit and they recovered the knife.

During a second interview in May 2025, Hawkes again denied stealing the pistol and knife and said pleading guilty in his prior case did not seem to help since he received a prison sentence as opposed to probation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office noted that Hawkes has a history of theft that spans more than 40 years in California, Nevada, and Idaho.

(UPDATE, JUNE 3, 2025) The interpretive center said today: "We are pleased to share that the knife and pistol that were taken from the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center have now been returned."

(UPDATE, MAY 20, 2025) Roger Hawkes has been charged in federal court after he allegedly stole two items from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. The theft happened on Saturday, September 14, 2024, during a regularly-scheduled table-top layout of various weapons on display for visitors.

Court documents allege that Hawkes went into the center and stole an authentic flintlock pistol (from the late 18th or early 19th century) and a period-specific replica knife.

WATCH:

Suspect charged with stealing from Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

According to the charging documents, when a volunteer who was watching over the display became distracted, Hawkes stole the two items and left the center.

Hawkes later sold the stolen pistol to another person; law enforcement officers recovered the pistol and positively identified Hawkes as the person who sold it.

The pistol is considered an archaeological resource because it is more than 100 years old and of great archaeological interest. The pistol is part of a permanent display at the center, where it is usually kept in a locked case open to public viewing.

At this point, we do not know if the stolen knife has been recovered.

The charge of removal of archaeological resources carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a $10,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.

Court documents on May 19 note that prosecutors learned that Hawkes is in Idaho state custody and will be unable to attend the initial appearance in Great Falls on this case.

Prosecutors requested that the court vacate the initial appearance and requests the issuance of a warrant. When Hawkes has completed his Idaho sentence, he can then appear on this misdemeanor case.



(SEPTEMBER 16, 2024) Officials at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls are asking for help identifying the person who reportedly stole two artifacts over the weekend.

The center posted on Facebook on Saturday, September 14, 2024: "We need your help. The pistol and beaded knife were stolen from the center this morning. If you have any information or know the person or persons responsible please notify the authorities immediately. We work very hard to create a one of a kind experience for all our guests and it is very disheartening when this type of thing occurs."

The Helena-Lewis & Clark Forest shared the following on Facebook: