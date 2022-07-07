Man arrested in connection with Lincoln County homicide

LIBBY - A man has been arrested in California in connection with a homicide in northwest Montana.

Lincoln County Sherriff Darren Short says the Sheriff's Office was notified on June 30 that the suspect in the case was taken into custody on unrelated charges by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Sauls 23, — the son of the victim, John Sauls — was then served an arrest warrant for Deliberate Homicide out of Lincoln County that had been issued as a result of the investigation.

Emergency dispatchers received a report shortly before 6:30 p.m. on May 31, 2022, that a body had been found dead in the area of Thirsty Lake Road near Eureka.

Sheriff Short said at the time that deputies arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot several times.