Man arrested for DUI after driving to Sheriff's Office to pay fine

GREAT FALLS — A 25-year old man was arrested for DUI after driving to the Granite County Courthouse/Sheriff's Office to pay an open container fine from weeks prior and make a complaint.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that while the man was waiting to get help, Sheriff Barkell asked the man if he had been helped.

When the man turned around to speak, Sheriff Barkell noticed that the man appeared to be intoxicated.

The man was asked to step outside and was then asked if he had driven to the building in his vehicle, to which he replied, "Yes."

When asked how many drinks he had that day, he replied “two drinks," and also said that he had smoked two bowls of marijuana.

During the investigation, the man agreed to a preliminary breath test, which showed a result three times the legal limit for driving.

In addition, an open container of alcohol was found in his vehicle.

The man - whose name has not been released - was charged with aggravated DUI and having an open container in his vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office added: