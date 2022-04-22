Man accused of assault in Yellowstone National Park gets federal prison sentence

Gregory Michael Samuel Toth was sentenced on Monday, April 18, 2022 for assault with the intent to commit a kidnapping in Yellowstone National Park, according to Bob Murray, United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming.

Toth, 40, was sentenced to 44 months in prison and three years of supervised release, to be served concurrently to a state sentence, and ordered to pay a $500 fine and a $100 assessment.

Court documents say the assault took place at the Fishing Bridge RV Park, where Toth was temporarily living in a trailer while working as a construction contractor in Yellowstone. He was arrested on October 6, 2021, in Park County, Wyoming.

“Assault is a serious crime regardless of the location but when it occurs in a national park, it becomes a federal felony,” said Murray.

“This individual is now serving close to four years in federal prison due to an unnecessary assault on an innocent individual. This type of conviction would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of our prosecuting attorney and the investigative work of the National Park Service,” he added.

The incident was investigated by National Park Service special agents and Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers. The case was prosecuted by Michael J. Elmore.