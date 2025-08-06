Lewis & Clark County resources assisting in search for Anaconda killer

OVERVIEW



WHAT : A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died

As the search for suspected killer Michael Brown continues, law enforcement agencies across the state are ready to pitch in and help.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says, “This is within our region, this is our neighbors, these are our friends, so that is why we are here.”

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Helena Police Department have sent resources to Anaconda, including the joint city-county SWAT team and the sheriff’s office command vehicle.

Lewis and Clark County resources assisting in the Anaconda manhunt

“Initially, when the call came out, we brought over my tactical unit to support the Anaconda Deer Lodge call for help," said Dutton.

While the SWAT team is back in Lewis and Clark County, they are standing ready to return to Anaconda if needed.

The command vehicle, along with four sheriff’s office personnel, is still there supporting incident command near Stumptown Road.

Sending resources to other communities is not uncommon in Montana.

Dutton says, “We use it a lot, I would say more than 30 times we have responded around the state for support.”

But the current manhunt for Brown is unique.

“The part that is unusual about this is because of the topography, and maintaining where the suspect may be is that we are working together with other tactical teams,” said Dutton.

As long as help is needed, Sheriff Dutton said his team will be there.

“It is called mutual aid, and it is worth more than gold because they do not ask to be paid back.”