Lewis and Clark Co. man accused of raping girl in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - A 33-year-old man is charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Bozeman.

Jesse Allen Thomas was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday, Mar. 9, facing charges of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault.

According to charging documents, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, based on an investigation by the Bozeman Police Department and Montana State University Police Department, a detective learned of an alleged sexual abuse case involving a 15-year-old juvenile. From the initial reports, and from speaking with the victim’s father, a detective learned that on Feb. 13, 2022, between 1 and 2 am, Thomas had allegedly raped the girl at her mother’s apartment in Bozeman.

Thomas has a pending investigation for burglary out of Helena. When asked by Judge West where his residence was Thomas said he was a lifelong Lewis and Clark County resident.

Judge West set Thomas’ bail at $100,000 his next court appearance is set for March 25th

