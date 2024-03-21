Juvenile stabbing suspect arrested in Great Falls

The GFPD says that investigators were following up leads in connection with a reported stabbing that happened on Saturday, March 16.

The High Risk Unit was called out on Wednesday to a home along the 1600 block of 12th Avenue South to execute a search warrant at the residence.

The GFPD said that the juvenile suspect in the stabbing was not found at the residence. However, as the house was being searched, other investigators were also following leads and found the suspect on foot along Ninth Street NW; he was taken into custody without incident.

The juvenile has been charged with felony assault with a weapon. The GFPD said that due to his age, the suspect’s name is not being released.

Here is the full text of the GFPD news release:

March 16, 2024, at approximately 5:18pm Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) officers were dispatched to an assault in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. S. Upon arrival, the officers found an adult male who had been stabbed during the assault. The adult male has since been treated for injuries and released from medical care.



This case was assigned to GFPD investigators who, as a result of their investigation, obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Ave S and an arrest warrant for Felony, Assault with a Weapon, for the juvenile male suspect. This address was believed to be the primary suspect’s home residence.



Today, just after 11:00am, The GFPD’s High Risk Unit (HRU) was deployed to secure the residence in the 1600 block of 12th Ave S. HRU utilized standard SWAT tactics and procedures to clear the residence of any persons or threats, securing it to be searched by GFPD investigators.



During the execution of the search warrant, the juvenile suspect was not located at the residence. While GFPD investigators were searching the residence, other GFPD investigators were following leads and located the juvenile suspect traveling on foot on 9th St NW, where he was taken into custody without incident.



The juvenile has been charged with Felony, Assault with a Weapon. We are not releasing the suspect’s name, due to his age.



We will update you if we get more information.

