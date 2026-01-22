Jury finds deadly force was justified in Bozeman police shooting

BOZEMAN — A Gallatin County coroner’s inquest on Tuesday concluded that deadly force was justified in a 2024 officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tristyn Newman.

The six-and-a-half-hour fact-finding hearing, led by Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell, was held before a nine-member jury and examined the circumstances surrounding the October 2024 shooting.

The inquest began with testimony from Newman’s girlfriend at the time, during which Newman’s mental health and medication use were discussed.

“So at some point you recognize that she had gone off of her medication,” Cromwell asked.

“Yes,” the witness responded.

Throughout the hearing, jurors reviewed photos, a 911 call, and body camera footage. Newman’s mental health was referenced repeatedly during testimony.

According to evidence presented, on Oct. 16, 2024, Bozeman police received a call reporting that Newman was threatening her grandmother with a handgun at their home near 15th Avenue and Durston Road. By the time officers arrived, Newman had fled the scene with the gun.

Hours later, police located Newman in the Smith’s grocery store parking lot near 19th Avenue and Oak Street. Authorities said she was armed with a handgun and had her cat with her.

Officers testified that they spent hours attempting crisis negotiations and de-escalation tactics, including deploying a Bear Cat armored vehicle. Body camera footage shown during the inquest depicted Newman eventually complying with commands. Moments later, however, she reached for her weapon, and officers fired.

Officers who responded that day testified they acted as a team and feared for their lives and the safety of the public when Newman reached for the gun.

A forensic pathologist also testified, stating Newman was shot between 10 and 11 times.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation concluded that the use of deadly force was justified.

At the conclusion of the inquest, the jury determined Newman did not die by criminal means. In its written findings, the jury answered “no” when asked whether the death was caused by criminal conduct and signed the verdict, dated Jan. 20, 2026.