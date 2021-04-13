Judith Gap teacher facing child pornography charges

GREAT FALLS — Wheatland County Sheriff Everett Misner said in a news release on Tuesday that Jayson Gayo has been arrested and is facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Sheriff Misner said; "There has been a great deal of concern involving a teacher at the Judith Gap School circulating in the community and beyond. Because the investigation remains ongoing, Montana law limits what information can be disclosed to the public. However, now that formal Felony Charges are pending in Wheatland County District Court, the following information is now public."

On March 30th, in a joint investigation by state and county authorities and following the execution of a search warrant, Gayo was arrested for two felony counts of possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Evidence collected included a video which depicted a child and an adult engaged in a sexual act and evidence that the video was uploaded to an internet chatroom by Gayo.

There are no allegations that Mr. Gayo was a participant in the sexual acts depicted or the video’s creation. Several electronic devices seized from Gayo’s home are currently being examined for content as the investigation continues.

Gayo made an initial appearance before Wheatland County Justice of the Peace Egebakken on April 1st. On April 6th, County Attorney Lynn Grant filed a motion in District Court for leave to move the charges directly into District Court. That motion was granted after a finding of probable cause.

Gayo remains in the Wheatland County Jail following service of the District Court arrest warrant; his bail has been set at $50,000. Gayo is scheduled to arraigned on April 19th.

Shierff Misner said that Judith Gap Schools have been fully cooperative with the investigation and there is no evidence at this point that Gayo engaged in criminal conduct with any child in Wheatland County.

We will update you if we get more information.

