Investigation underway after female found dead in Missoula

MISSOULA — Police in Missoula have launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead early Monday.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Detective Lt,. Eddie McLean says a male called 9-1-1 at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday to report he had been stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of South First Street West and when the male did not answer the door and officers were forced to kick in the door.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News

Officers then found a female -- who McLean says was stabbed several times -- in the living room area. The male was found in a bedroom also suffering from several knife wounds.

The male was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Investigator were called to the scene and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. McLean says it was determined the incident was confined to that residence and no other parties are involved.

McLean notes an investigation into the case is ongoing and there is no risk to the public.

The female’s body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab where an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.