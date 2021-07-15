Investigation into officer-involved shooting underway near Glacier NP

WEST GLACIER — UPDATE: 3:55p.m. - July 15, 2021

WEST GLACIER - An officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect took place Thursday morning, shutting down Highway 2 in West Glacier to all traffic

The shooting involved a homicide suspect from Great Falls and a kidnapping that took place around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Law enforcement learned of the suspect's whereabouts in Flathead County near Glacier National Park around 5 a.m.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that officers approached the suspect near the Cascadilla Flat River Access off Highway 2 where the suspect brandished a firearm before being fatally shot.

“One of the law enforcement agencies involved ended up shooting the suspect so an officer-involved shooting investigation is currently occurring.”

Heino said the kidnapping victim was taken safely without injury into custody.

The incident closed Highway 2 between West Glacier and East Glacier until 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Heino said multiple law enforcement agencies worked closely to shut down the highway, ensuring safety for all Flathead residents.

“The great passing of information that was able to close this down before we had other individuals hurt or harmed," Sheriff Heino said.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident, a standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

(first report: 11:27 a.m. - July 15, 2021)

An investigation is continuing after law enforcement shot and killed a person on Thursday morning near Glacier National Park.

The incident began with a fatal shooting and kidnapping in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Department reports officers were called to a domestic disturbance at around 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of 6th Street NE.

One person was found dead and law enforcement learned the suspect had taken a hostage and fled Cascade County.

A pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting at the Cascadilla River Access off US Highway 2, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News.

The road was closed between West Glacier and East Glacier for several hours due to an investigation into the fatal shooting.

