Infant injured at site of Billings shooting has died

Update 5:35 p.m.

A 1-year-old boy found at the scene of a shooting in north Billings Wednesday morning died in a hospital, according to Billings police.

Police did not provide a cause of death in an evening news release nor say whether the boy was shot. A 31-year-old man, who was holding the boy, was found shot to death in the home on the 700 block of North 17th Street.

The incident began around 10 a.m. when police responded to a call of shots fired in the area. Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release that callers told police a vehicle had stopped in front of the residence and fired bullets into the home.

The man and the infant were found inside. Police found the suspect vehicle at the 300 block of South 28th Street and closed off the surrounding area. Ten people were removed from the residence with a possible involvement in the shooting, according to Lennick.

Tactical teams also checked a second residence on the block that may have been involved, according to Lennick.

No formal charges have been filed connected to the case.

The Billings Police Department Investigations Division is continuing to investigate.

Update 2 p.m.

Billings police said they removed 10 people from the suspect's residence on the 700 block of South 28th Street believed to be involved in the homicide.

No other arrests were reported, and police are continuing to work on the scene.



Update 12:33 p.m.

One person has been arrested at the scene on South 28th Street but the scene is "still active and evolving" with other possible suspects, police said.

BILLINGS - Billings police report officers investigating a weapons complaint Wednesday morning found a 31-year-old man dead and an infant injured inside a residence.

Police said on social media the residence is located in the 700 block of North 17th Street and the area around the residence is closed to all traffic.

A suspect was located in the 300 block of South 28th Street, police said, and the area remains "an active and evolving scene" and asked people to avoid the area.

The infant was taken to a Billings hospital.

The incident was first reported shortly after 10 a.m.

