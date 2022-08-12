Historic pictographs damaged by vandalism, Rangers ask for public assistance

TOWNSEND — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is asking for help identifying whoever is responsible for vandalizing prehistoric pictographs.

The vandalism occurred sometime between June 3 and July 28.

A picture released by the forest service shows the initials “J.R. + D.R 2022” carved into the limestone rock.

The rock art is part of the Hellgate pictographs located in Townsend Ranger District.

According to officials, the pictograph panel damaged is one of the largest rock art sites in Montana and has significant cultural, and high spiritual value for local tribal nations.

If you have any information about the vandalism contact the Townsend Ranger District at 406-387-3839.