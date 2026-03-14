Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Helena man sentenced to prison on drug charges

Court News 1280x720.png
MTN NEWS
Court News 1280x720.png
Posted

HELENA — Michael Wayne Hagman, who admitted to selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Hagman received a 136-month sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.   

Investigators say they intercepted a package with two pounds of meth headed to his home and later found large amounts of meth, fentanyl, nearly $40,000 in cash, and several firearms during a search.   

Hagman admitted he was getting the drugs from a co-conspirator and selling them throughout the Helena area. The co-conspirator would sometimes front him to sell and Hagman admitted he resold the meth at higher prices to make a profit.

The U.S Attorney's office prosecuted the case with the Missouri River Drug Task force, Helena Police, Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office and other agencies conducted the investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader